Olga Janette Colon, 53, adventurer, loved the beach, her grandchildren, made friends easily

Olga Janette “Janet” Colon, 53, of Lititz, passed away on Nov. 23, 2018 after a brief illness.

Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of Raquel Santiago and the late Luis Colon.

The kind of person who made friends wherever she went, Janet was extremely outgoing. She was a great person to go to for advice because she always told it how she saw it. Janet was an adventurer at heart, and loved to travel with her family and do fun and exciting activities.

The beach was her ultimate getaway. She enjoyed relaxing in the sun, eating seafood, and even parasailing and zip-lining. Janet loved her grandchildren more than anything and would enjoy taking them to amusement parks and doing crafts with them. Janet was always able to cook complicated recipes with incredible talent. She will be remembered for her never-ending smile, resilience, and the love she had for those around her.

Janet is survived by her longtime partner: Mike; her children: Sibyl and Tito; and grandchildren: Danisha, Daniel, Neveah, and Kellesse. She is also survived by her mother: Raquel; and siblings: Tony, Berto, and Mari.

She is preceded in death by her father: Luis.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

