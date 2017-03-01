- Roots and Blues 2017
John E. Brunner Sr., 91, WWII vet, independent truck driver, Christian, loved listening to music
John E. Brunner Sr., 91, of Lititz, formerly of Schaefferstown, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Moravian Manor.
He is the widower of Vera (Eichelberger) Brunner. He was born April 6, 1925 in Richland to the late Mark W. and Mable M. (Smaltz) Brunner.
John served in the U.S. Marines during World War II. He spent many years as an independent truck driver and loved listening to music. John was a Christian and believed in God.
Surviving are children: John Jr. (Fran), Jeffrey (Patty), Barry (Kathy), David (Kristina); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Including his wife and parents, also preceding him in death is daughter: Anne Geib.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family with inurnment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania Inc. Condolences may be offered online at cremationsocietyofpa.com.
About mhunnefield
