Norman W. Weaver, 91, Weaver’s Garage founder, had a gentle heart, liked southern gospel concerts

By on February 6, 2019

Norman W. Weaver 91, of Lititz, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Lancaster to the late Phares M. and Ella W. Weaver. He was the loving husband to Violetta (Stauffer) Weaver for over 69 years.

Norman was a member of Crossroads Community Fellowship (formerly Hess Mennonite). Norman was the founder and owner of Weaver’s Garage for over 25 years until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed camping and traveling as well as gardening. Norman and Violetta enjoyed attending Southern Gospel concerts. Most of all Norman cherished the time spent with his family. He will be remembered for his quiet and gentle heart.

In addition to his wife: Violetta; Norman is survived by his children: Shirley Garman (Robert) of Lititz, Kenneth E. Weaver (Deborah) of Lititz, Jane Pfautz (Jeffrey) of Ephrata, Glen N. Weaver (Mary) of Lititz, Galen L. Weaver (Bobbi) of Stevens, Daryl M. Weaver (Kim) of Lititz, and Diane F. Baldridge (Greg) of Tulsa, Okla.; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Paul (late Laura) Weaver, Phares (late Ruth) Weaver, Esther (Noah) Sensenig, Harland (late Mary Etta) Weaver, Martha (Marvin) Nolt, Landis (Edna) Weaver, Ellen (Elmer) Martin.

He was preceded in death by his son: Gary L. Weaver; grandson: Justin Weaver; great-granddaughter: Hannah Garman; his siblings: Mary Martin, Allen Weaver, Clarence Weaver, Alta Weaver and Anna Weaver

Funeral services will be held at Crossroads Community Fellowship, 1060 E. Newport Road, Lititz, on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Hess Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.

To send the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home, Lititz.

