Norman S. Lannigan Sr., 96, WWII vet, electrician, PSU fan, enjoyed his family, birdwatching
Norman S. Lannigan, Sr., 96 of Lititz, died peacefully, with family by his side, on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Luther Acres.
Born in Wishaw, Scotland, he was the son of the late Samuel and Wilhemina Napier Lannigan. Norman was the loving husband of Jean S.M. Lilly Montgomery Lannigan, with whom he observed their 43rd wedding anniversary on June 12 of this year. Norman was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen “Ella” Moyes Lannigan, in 1975, to whom he was wed 26 years.
Norman was a World War II veteran who served the British Army against the Axis powers as part of the Highland Light Infantry in Burma and India. Post war, Norman and Ella, along with their three children, immigrated to the United States from Scotland in 1956, proudly becoming naturalized U.S. citizens in 1965.
Norman worked as an electrician at several Lancaster area companies before retiring in 1988. In his leisure time, he enjoyed working with his hands and always had a project in progress around the house. Gardening, camping, birdwatching and cheering on the Penn State Nittany Lions and Philadelphia Eagles were other interests that brought him joy, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Norman attended Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church in Lititz.
Surviving, in addition to his wife: Jean; are two sons: Norman Jr. (husband of Emmanuelle) of Key West, Fla.; and Robert (husband of Niki) of Manheim; and two daughters: Sandra (wife of Al Miller) of Newark, Del.; and Lorna of Lancaster; a stepson Hugh Montgomery (husband of Melissa) of Manheim; and a stepdaughter: Karen Montgomery (wife of Greg Williams) of Lititz; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Preceding him in death was his daughter: Christian Lannigan; and nine siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care and compassion given to Norman during his illness.
Services for Norman will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Norman’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA 17604-4125.
To send a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
-
-
