Norman S. Eckert, 96, WWII vet, Sperry NH worker, enjoyed car shows and board games, Phils fan
Norman S. Eckert, 96, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Luther Acres.
Born in Brickerville, he was the son of the late Anna Strauss and was raised by the Strauss family. He was the husband of the late Fern D. (Moyer) Eckert, with whom he shared 75 years of marriage before her passing in 2017.
He was a member of Brickerville United Lutheran Church, Akron Lions Club, and a lifelong member of Lititz Post #1463 V.F.W. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II.
Norman worked for the former Sperry New Holland. He enjoyed antique cars and attending car shows. He also enjoyed watching golf, playing board games like Parcheesi and Pinochle and was an avid Phillies fan.
Norman is survived by a brother: Robert Steffy of Lititz; and nieces and nephews: Deb Young, Gary Steffy, Dan Strauss, Janice Burkholder, Nicki Strauss, and Beth Strauss.
In addition to his wife and mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Raymond and Lester Steffy; and two nephews: Bill Strauss and Tom Strauss.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, followed by funeral services 11 a.m., with Pastor Scott D. Davis officiating. Interment will take place in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veteran Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions in Norman’s memory may be made to Brickerville United Lutheran Church, 340 East 28th Division Highway, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Lance earns two top-20 finishes at State Meet
Oliver Lance’s final PIAA State Swimming Meet lived up to...
-
Warriors drop season opener to Pequea Valley
Not every team has a reigning Lancaster-Lebanon League champion. The...
-
State silver for Warwick
In battle of L-L rivals, Crest wins the crown It...
-
Jerry J. Savoca, 82, Alsam Shoe owner, DINKLES band shoe creator, cherished his family
Jerry J. Savoca passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019...
-
Ronald Kline, 71, farmer, Manheim Auto Auction worker, collected and restored tractors
Ronald “Ron” Kline, 71, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at...
-
Jessie Jones Eckhart, 94, pilot, WWII flight instructor, enjoyed oil painting and skiing, avid scrapbooker
Jessie Jones Eckhart, 94, of Lititz, passed away March...
-
Chad V. Adams, 23, Cedar Crest grad, passionate about life, enjoyed fishing, snowboarding
Chad V. Adams, 23, beloved son of Van and Anne...
-
Lance earns two top-20 finishes at State Meet
Oliver Lance’s final PIAA State Swimming Meet lived up...
-
Warriors drop season opener to Pequea Valley
Not every team has a reigning Lancaster-Lebanon League champion....
-
State silver for Warwick
In battle of L-L rivals, Crest wins the crown...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Donna Hershey says:
-
Jason says:
-
Brian mcdonald says: