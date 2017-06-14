- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Norma Patterson Seifried, Conestoga Valley School District teacher, ran Photo Arts Co.
Norma Patterson Seifried, formerly of Manheim, widow of Glen C. Seifried, died March 15, 2017.
Norma was born in southern Lancaster County on March 18, 1925. Her sixth-grade students in the Conestoga Valley School District were the recipients of her greatest passion: teaching. She also operated the Photo Arts Co. (Amish slides and books) for 25 years.
She is survived by daughters: Glenda Burross (Lew) of Smyrna, De.; Lois Miller (John) of Hilton Head, S.C.; and Millie Ruhl of Lancaster; grandchildren: Meredith Goodrich (Jeff), Justin Ruhl (Elaine), Glen Ruhl; and great-granddaughter: Ainsli Goodrich. Her sister: Eleanor (Pat) Snyder of Willow Street, also survives her.
A graveside service for both Norma and Glen will be held at the Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Route 472, south of Kirkwood, on Friday, June 23, at 11 a.m. A light lunch reception at the church will follow.
