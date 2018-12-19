Norma M. Garber, 87, worked at Wilson’s Auto, helped found Calvary Mennonite, Scrabble player
Norma M. Garber, 87, of Landis Homes, Lititz, formerly of Blossburg, went home to be with her Lord on Dec. 16, 2018.
She was the daughter of the late Monroe E. and Blanche Kauffman Garber.
She graduated from the former East Donegal High School in 1949, and a few years later after moving to Blossburg was employed in the office of Whitey Wilson’s Auto Sales for many years. Norma was a member of Calvary Mennonite Church in Morris Run. She along with others helped plant this church 50 years ago and was faithful in visiting the elderly and served as a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and knitting.
She is survived by siblings: James (Martha), Mount Joy; John (Katherine), Lancaster; Richard (Nancy), Elizabethtown; Lois Buchen (Curvin), Lititz; Arlene Kliewer (Allen), Denver, Colo.; and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of Landis Homes for their excellent care during Norma’s stay.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service. She will be interred in Bossler Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, c/o Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Furman Funeral Home, Leola. Condolences may be shared online at furmanfuneralhome.com.
