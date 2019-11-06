Noah K. Kreider, 90, Warwick grad, Korea vet, owned Little Pig Diner, Leffler retiree

Noah K. Kreider, 90, of Lancaster, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 1, 2019.

Born in Clay Township and raised in Lancaster County, he was one of nine children of the late Clayton Kreider and Leah (Kilhefner) Kreider, and the loving husband of Shirley (Ressler) Kreider.

He graduated from Warwick High School in 1947 and went on to work for White Oak Dairy. In 1951, Noah joined the United States Army and fought in the Korea Conflict.

Upon his honorable discharge in 1953, he returned home and opened The Coffee Shop in New Holland and The Little Pig Diner in Lancaster. This same year he also married the love of his life, Shirley. Following his work in the restaurant business, he worked at Martin Dairy followed by Leffler Energy, where was employed until he retired in 1995.

In his younger years, Noah enjoyed playing hockey, softball, baseball, and coaching Little League baseball for East Lampeter. Recently, he enjoyed stamp collecting, gardening, and watching and feeding the birds that frequented his home. He also was a long-time member of Lampeter Church of the Brethren.

In addition to his beloved wife of almost 66 years, Noah is survived by his two sons; Kevin S. Kreider and Kerry G. Kreider (Carol); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sisters; Mary Hartz and Elva Martin.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Elmer, Melvin, Anna, Minerva, Eva, and Arlene.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. at Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Military honors will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Lampeter Church of the Brethren at the above address.

To leave a condolence, visit BachmanSnyder.com. Arrangements by Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg.