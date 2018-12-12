Home   >   Obituaries   >   Nevin L. Myer, 82, Army vet, Cocalico H.S. math teacher, BV volunteer, collected Lionel trains

Nevin L. Myer, 82, of Lititz died at Brethren Village on Dec. 6, 2018.

Nevin was born in Akron to the late Clarence and Iva (Martin) Myer. He served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He married, and is survived by his wife, Jean (Burkins) Myer, and was a longtime resident of Akron, serving for many years on the borough council.

Nevin taught math at Cocalico High School until his retirement in 1993. He was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and of the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley. He was very involved with volunteer work at Brethren Village, and was an avid collector of Lionel trains.

Nevin is survived by a daughter: Sue, married to Steve Sloat of Denver; and a son: Charlie, married to Anne Szollosi. He has four grandchildren: Evan and Reilly Sloat, and Ben and Emma Myer. He is also survived by his brothers: Larry Myer of Akron, Clarence M. Myer Jr. of Mechanicsburg; and his sister: Ann Roseboro of Reinholds.

He was preceded in death by his sister: Joan E. Kilhefner of Ephrata.

Services were held Dec. 10 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, with Pastor Keith Irvine and Chaplain Mark Tedford officiating.

Memorial contributions in Nevin’s memory may be made to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543; Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604; or Westminster Missions Fund, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

