Nellie G. Conlin, 97, WWII vet, Warwick crossing guard, mother of 11, bingo fan

By on February 7, 2018

Nellie Grace Eckenrod Conlin, 97, of Brunnerville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born in Bon Air, she was the daughter of Simon and Nellie (Tillie) Eckenrod. She was married to the late Philip B. Conlin Sr. for 45 Years.

Nellie is survived by 11 children: Michael (Judith) of Lititz; Timothy (Maria) of Lititz; Mary (Gary Waid), Honolulu, Hawaii; Philip of Altoona; Regina (William Fink) of Yorba Linda, Calif.; Dorothy (Jim Wild) of New Providence; Leonard (Doris) of Columbia; Loretta (John Dourte) of Ocklawaha, Fla.; Patricia (Ronald Miller) of Brunswick, Maine; Christine of Lancaster; and Steven (Sharyn) of Annville. She is also survived by 34 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are eight sisters and three brothers.

Nellie served in the U.S. Army as a member of the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps during World War II, stationed in Australia. Nellie was a crossing guard for the Warwick School District for 30 years. She was a long-time member of the St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. Nellie loved to play bingo and the lottery.

A mass of Christian burial was held Feb. 5 at St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, with The Reverend James O’Blaney C.Ss.R as celebrant. She was interred in Brunnerville United Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Nellie’s memory to Lebanon VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Mail Code V10, Lebanon, PA 17042.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

