- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
Nancy Liggett Field, 98, Drexel Institute secretarial grad, mother of two, led a life of service
It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Liggett Field, 98, announces her passing on May 30, 2017, at the Pleasant View Retirement Community in Manheim.
Born May 9, 1919 to the late realtor Clarence M. Liggett and Annie L. (Robinson) Liggett, she was the widow of Emmett W. Field.
A native of Carlisle, she attended the local Carlisle schools and was a graduate of Penn Hall Preparatory in Chambersburg and Drexel Institute secretarial school, Philadelphia. She was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and member of the Carlisle Y.W.C.A., Carlisle Civic Club, Bosler Library, and the auxiliaries of the former Carlisle Hospital and the Cumberland County Nursing Home.
Mom will be especially remembered for her life of service to others, her family, her church, and her community. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
She is survived by two sons: William A. Field of Jackson, Wyo.; and Richard A. Field and his wife Debra (Kelley) of Lititz; four grandchildren: Kelly, Kiersten, Cooper, and Connor; and one niece.
She was predeceased by two sisters: Clare R. Liggett and Oella Liggett Scott; and one brother: H. Robertson Liggett.
A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 S. Bedford St., Carlisle, with the Rev. Lisa M. Leber officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.
Memorial contributions may be made to her church or to the Carlisle Salvation Army.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at Since1853.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch of...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first time...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in downtown...
- Posted May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Second Friday turns 10
Neighbors and businesses may come and go here in Lititz,...
- Posted June 9, 2017
- 0
-
Free dance showcase this Saturday
The Dance Dynamix Company will present its Showcase of Talent...
- Posted June 9, 2017
- 0
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe Satisfies Every Taste
Do you have a sweet tooth that craves luscious lemon...
-
Bednar Financial Group: A Lititz Tradition for Financial and Insurance Needs
For more than 50years,Bednar has been a Lititz tradition, offering...
-
Robert H. ‘Bob’ Gibble, 91, WWII vet, former Warwick Township supervisor, Gibble Bros. founder
Robert H. Gibble, 91 of Lititz, passed away June 3,...
-
Tom Thumb visits Lititz
On Wednesday May 14, 1879, something big happened in Lititz....
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Second Friday turns 10
Neighbors and businesses may come and go here in...
- June 9, 2017
- 0
-
Free dance showcase this Saturday
The Dance Dynamix Company will present its Showcase of...
- June 9, 2017
- 0
-
Zig’s Bakery & Cafe Satisfies Every Taste
Do you have a sweet tooth that craves luscious...
-
Fireworks will return to park in 2018
Safety codes require 70 feet of clearance per inch...
-
Warwick School board reduces tax hike to 2 percent
Final vote set for June 20 For the first...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 1
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Mary Ann Seitz says:
-
Marian L Shatto says:
-
aimee says: