Nancy Liggett Field, 98, Drexel Institute secretarial grad, mother of two, led a life of service

It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Liggett Field, 98, announces her passing on May 30, 2017, at the Pleasant View Retirement Community in Manheim.

Born May 9, 1919 to the late realtor Clarence M. Liggett and Annie L. (Robinson) Liggett, she was the widow of Emmett W. Field.

A native of Carlisle, she attended the local Carlisle schools and was a graduate of Penn Hall Preparatory in Chambersburg and Drexel Institute secretarial school, Philadelphia. She was a lifelong member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and member of the Carlisle Y.W.C.A., Carlisle Civic Club, Bosler Library, and the auxiliaries of the former Carlisle Hospital and the Cumberland County Nursing Home.

Mom will be especially remembered for her life of service to others, her family, her church, and her community. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

She is survived by two sons: William A. Field of Jackson, Wyo.; and Richard A. Field and his wife Debra (Kelley) of Lititz; four grandchildren: Kelly, Kiersten, Cooper, and Connor; and one niece.

She was predeceased by two sisters: Clare R. Liggett and Oella Liggett Scott; and one brother: H. Robertson Liggett.

A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 S. Bedford St., Carlisle, with the Rev. Lisa M. Leber officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle.

Memorial contributions may be made to her church or to the Carlisle Salvation Army.

Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at Since1853.com.

