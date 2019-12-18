Nancy K. Mastros, 91, Salem UMC member, had great sense of humor, loved her family
Nancy K. Mastros, 91, of Manheim, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Pleasant View Retirement Community.
She was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Joseph John Koelbl and Edith Elizabeth (Gable) Koelbl. Her husband, Christ M. Mastros, passed away in 1993.
Nancy was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Manheim. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughters: Nancy L. Breitigan, married to Daniel; and Susan M. Dohner, married to Bruce, both of Manheim; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her daughter: Cecelia “Cisi” M.; her husband: William Gary Fahringer; her sister: Doris Morrison; and her brother: Richard Koelbl.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Pleasant View’s Hoffer Auditorium, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 1 p.m. The family will greet friends following the service, and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to the Pleasant View Benevolence Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
Visit Nancy’s memorial page at thegroffs.com. Arrangements by Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Lancaster.
