Nancy J. Yoder, 88, hairstylist, co-owned Casual Beauty Shop, enjoyed her grandchildren

Nancy J. Yoder, 88, of Legends of Lititz and formerly of East Petersburg, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz.

She was born in Lancaster to the late Harold and Marie (Rote) Wendler. Nancy enjoyed 67 years of marriage to her husband Richard Yoder, before his death in 2016.

A hairstylist, Nancy was part owner of Casual Beauty Shop in Manheim. She was of the Lutheran faith.

Nancy was a good wife, mother and grandmother; and she truly enjoyed her grandchildren. Flower gardening was a favorite pastime, as well as vacationing in Rehoboth Beach when her family was younger. She once enjoyed a trip to Germany.

Nancy is survived by her daughters: Linda M., wife of the late Larry C. Hyle of East Petersburg; and Barbara J., wife of Ricky Eckman of East Petersburg. Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Shawn, Jason, Joshua and Justin; and four great-grandchildren: Dylan, Tyler, Morgan and Summer.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by all of her siblings; and her son: Richard D. Yoder, in 1991.

Private interment will take place in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

