Nancy J. Clarke, 85, formerly of Lititz

Nancy J. Clarke, 85, of Lansdale, formerly of Lititz, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Dr. David G. Clarke, who died Aug.19, 2004.

She is survived by her children: Kathy J. Golazeski (Gregory) of Fort Washington; David E. Clarke (Lora Lee) of Telford; Jeffrey D. Clarke (April) of Hatfield; and Karen E. Blutgen (Michael) of Lansdale; and a large extended family.

Relatives and friends may call after 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Main St., Lansdale, followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m. A second visitation will be held between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at Lititz Moravian Church, 8 Church Square, Lititz, followed by graveside services at 12:30 p.m. in the adjacent cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that attendees bring their favorite refrigerator or car magnet to place with Nancy.

Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.