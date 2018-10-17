Nancy J. Baker, 90, Manheim H.S. grad, mother of five, avid bowler, active at Salem UMC
Nancy Jane Baker, 90, youngest child of the late Arthur and Katie Habecker Diffenderfer, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.
Nancy was born on a farm in Manheim on June 13, 1928. She was the loving wife of George A. Baker who died in 1995. She came to Pleasant View in 2008 and volunteered there by taking care of the flower gardens. She will be missed by her many friends and staff of Pleasant View Retirement Community.
Nancy was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim, where she was an usher, taught Sunday school and was member of United Methodist Women. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Manheim. An avid bowler, Nancy was a member of both the Red Rose bowling league and the His & Her bowling league.
She was a 1946 graduate of Manheim High School. Nancy loved vegetable and flower gardening. A homemaker, Nancy had a passion for her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren and family gave her the nickname “Gummy.”
Surviving are five children: Karen Baker of Mount Joy; Carol, wife of Ken Ellmaker of East Petersburg; Mike, husband of Linda Baker of Lititz; Janice, wife of Chuck Callis of Manheim; Kathy wife of Don Strawder of New Providence; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband: George; she was preceded in death by seven siblings: Chet, Earl, Pete and George Diffenderfer; Clara Tshudy; Betty Uffelman; and Frances Lenox.
Services were held Oct. 13 in the Hoffer Auditorium at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Interment was in Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
Those desiring may send memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory to Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
