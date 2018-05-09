Nancy E. O’Conor, 56, mother of two, Art Goes to School volunteer, Lancaster Polo Club manager

Nancy E. O’Conor, 56, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 2, 2018, after a two-year struggle with cancer. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Annabelle (Evans) Gingrich. Nancy was the loving wife of 26 years to Dr. G. Thomas O’Conor, Jr.

Nancy started caring for horses and playing polo when she was 14. She went on to manage the Lancaster Polo Club for many years, where she met her husband, Tom. She also cared for horses at their farm, and worked as a veterinary technician.

She raised her two children, Clarissa and Daniel, often planning elaborate birthday celebrations, Halloween parties, scavenger hunts and duct tape wallet-making parties for their friends and neighbors. Nancy also loved traveling with her family.

Later in life, Nancy was very active in the Lititz chapter of Art Goes to School, bringing art education to local elementary schools. She loved learning about artists and visiting museums when traveling with her family. She was a parishioner at Saint John Neumann Church, and a founding volunteer of Matthew 25 Thrift Shop in Lititz. Nancy also dedicated her time to a charity called Off The Streets, helping families experiencing homelessness move into housing.

Nancy always reminded her family before leaving the house to “have an attitude of gratitude.” She will be remembered for her zest for life and curiosity. In the words of a friend, Nancy had a way of making you feel like what you did was worth knowing about.

In addition to her husband, Tom, Nancy is survived by a daughter: Clarissa O’Conor; a son: Daniel O’Conor; a brother: Daniel Gingrich, husband of Laura, of Lancaster; and a sister: Barbara Singer, wife of David, of Lititz.

Services were held May 8 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Lancaster, with Rev. Dan Powell as Celebrant. Nancy was laid to rest at Landis Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Off The Streets-Lancaster PA, 601 E. Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601; or to Art Goes To School, payable to AGTS of Delaware Valley, 424 Newtown Road, Berwyn, PA 19312.

