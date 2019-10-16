Myrtle N. Bruckhart, 95, Bomberger’s worker, Manheim Area Chorus member, avid volunteer

Myrtle N. Bruckhart, 95, formerly of Lititz passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim.

Born in East Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin R. and Virginia Nolt Kreider. She was the loving wife of the late Jacob S. “Junie” Bruckhart, who died in 2009.

A homemaker, she worked part-time for Bomberger’s Store, Elm. Myrtle was a member of Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz where she was involved with the sewing circle. She also volunteered for Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz, Mount Joy Gift & Thrift and she sang with the former Manheim Area chorus. Myrtle enjoyed crocheting and she loved to spend time with her family.

Surviving are three sons: J. Richard, husband of Lois Zeiset Bruckhart; Robert L., husband of Erma Kreider Bruckhart, both of Manheim; and Mervin L., husband of Charlene Cook Bruckhart of Lititz; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Myrtle was preceded in death by two sons: David and Glenn Bruckhart; and a brother: Elvin Kreider.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service at Erb Mennonite Church, 567 W. Lexington Road, Lititz, on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private in the adjoining church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Myrtle’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 44125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.