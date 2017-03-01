- Roots and Blues 2017
Myrtle Hess Bomberger, 97, partner at Bomberger’s Store, had a heart for helping those in need
Myrtle Hess Bomberger, 97, of Elm, and a resident at Landis Homes, Lititz, for 13 years, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry G. and Mary Buckwalter Hess. Myrtle was the loving wife of the late Henry L. Bomberger, who died in March 2004.
Myrtle was a partner with her husband and his family at Bomberger’s Store, Elm, and managed several departments for many years. She was a faithful and active member of Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz, where she taught Sunday School to the adult women’s class. For many years, Myrtle was involved with Child Evangelism Fellowship where she hosted Good News Clubs for children at her home. She also volunteered at the Mount Joy Gift and Thrift Shop, a mission of the Mennonite Central Committee.
She truly had a heart for helping where ever there was a need; Myrtle opened her home to international students and others, and provided a hospitality ministry and friendship to many in Lancaster County. She was a member of the Cheerlenders, a group of friends that formed a friendship since high school days and were together for activities for more than 70 years. She enjoyed working outside tending to her flowers, plants, and she loved to travel. Myrtle had a life-long passion for her family and enjoyed being a part of her family’s activities throughout the years.
Surviving is a son: Henry H., husband of Andrea Boas Bomberger, of Lititz; three daughters: Elaine B., wife of Robert Hostetler, of LaGrange, Ind.; Anne B. Hershey of Manheim; The Rev. Lynne H.B., wife of Paul N. Williams, of London, Ontario; 21 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister: Mary Jane Breneman of Manheim; two sisters-in-law: Arlene Hess and Martha Jane Bomberger, both of Lititz.
Preceding her in death is a brother: John Hess; and three sisters: Helen Miller, Mildred Eby, and Ruth Brubaker.
Services were held March 1 at Erb Mennonite Church, Lititz. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Myrtle’s memory to: Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543; or Erb Mennonite Church, 567 W. Lexington Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
To send the family online condolences, BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, had charge of the arrangements.
