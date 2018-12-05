Myrtle H. Painter, 101, hair salon owner, bookkeeper, enjoyed playing bridge, crocheting
Myrtle H. Painter, 101, of Elizabethtown passed away on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Millport, she was the daughter of the late Monroe and Ida Ream Hacker. She was the loving wife of the late Richard D. Painter, who passed away in 1998; and the late H. Hershey Derstler, who passed away in 1948.
Myrtle was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. She was a 1935 graduate of Manheim High School. Myrtle owned and operated her own hair salon in Manheim before becoming a bookkeeper. She was an avid reader who enjoyed, playing bridge, pinochle, sewing, knitting, and crocheting.
Surviving are two daughters: Barbara J. Dimeler-Spotts, of Elizabethtown; Deanna D., wife of William Pachler, of Sun City Center, Fla.; three grandchildren: Teri, wife of Larry Newell, of Wasilla, Alaska; R. Edward, husband of Cindy Straub, of Grand Marais, Minn.; Douglas, husband of Chris Dimeler, of Elizabethtown; four great-grandchildren: Kristy Newell Simmons, Ashley Newell Thomas, Gregory Newell, and Saffron Straub; four step-great-grandchildren: Jessica Mieczkowski, Ryan Mieczkowski, Ryan Smith and Jordan Smith; three great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; and six step-great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death is a son: James H. Derstler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Myrtle’s memorial service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 S. Hazel St., Manheim, on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Those desiring may send memorial contributions in Myrtle’s memory to the Hospice For All Seasons Foundation, 280 S. Hill Drive, Grantville PA 17028; or to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 S. Hazel St., Manheim, PA 17545.
Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Mount Joy. Condolences and memories may be shared at buchfuneral.com.
