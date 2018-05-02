Home   >   Obituaries   >   Murray R. Horton, 90, Navy vet, electrical engineer, MT police officer, District Justice, enjoyed dancing

Murray R. Horton, 90, Navy vet, electrical engineer, MT police officer, District Justice, enjoyed dancing

Murray R. Horton, 90, of Lititz, surrounded by his family, went to his eternal rest on Monday, April 23, 2018.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late James Horton and Margeret Keating Horton.

Murray graduated from GAR High School in Wilkes-Barre. He served in the U.S. Navy and graduated from Penn State University with a degree in electrical engineering. Always industrious, he worked for Sylvania Electric, GE and RCA Corporation. He served as an auxiliary police officer with the Manheim Township Police. In 1976 he was elected District Justice of Court of Common Pleas, Lancaster County, and served until 1994.

Some of his favorite pastimes were golf, roller-skating, and dancing with his wife, Mary.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years: Mary T. Horton; his children: Sharon Walker, wife of C. Thomas Walker Jr.; and Marie Killian, wife of Richard R. Killian of Lancaster; and Karen Kohler-Sipkov, wife of Philip J. Sipkov of Maryland; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

A funeral mass was held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Lancaster, on April 25. The burial ceremony was at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary, 1834 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.

