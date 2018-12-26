Home   >   Obituaries   >   Mitchell J. Hammer, 27, MCHS grad, Boots and Hanks Truck Parts worker, enjoyed drawing, tattoos

Mitchell J. Hammer, 27, of Grantville and formerly of Manheim passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

Born in Lebanon, he was the son of Cindy L. (George) Rubendall of Grantville and the late Paul E. Hammer.

Mitchell graduated in 2010 from Manheim Central High School and he attended Lancaster CTC for diesel mechanics. He worked for Boots and Hanks Truck Parts, Grantville. In his earlier years, Mitchell attended Trinity E.C. Church, Manheim. His interests included fishing, riding dirt bikes and video games. He was also very artistic and enjoyed drawing and tattoos.

Surviving in addition to his mother are three siblings: Stephanie, wife of Brian Trussell; Kristan, wife of Brett Knight; and Dylan Hammer, companion of Alexa Morales, all of Manheim.

Funeral services were held at the Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, on Dec. 23. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Mitchell’s memory to the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545 to help defray funeral expenses.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.

