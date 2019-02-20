Home   >   Obituaries   >   Miriam U. Miller, 91, Warwick Twp. H.S. grad, worked at Sperry NH, was a great friend to many

Miriam U. Miller, 91, Warwick Twp. H.S. grad, worked at Sperry NH, was a great friend to many

By on February 20, 2019

Miriam U. Miller, 91, formerly of Greenview Terrace, Lancaster, passed away at Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

She was born in Rapho Township to the late John H. Ulrich Sr. and Ellen M. (Strickler) Ulrich. Her husband, Melvin R. Miller, died in 1997.

A 1946 graduate of Warwick Township High School, Aunt Mim was a great friend to many people, and everyone loved her. She worked as a secretary and accountant for Sperry New Holland for 37 years before retiring in 1985.

The last of her immediate family, Aunt Mim was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and three sisters.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and their children.

A visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of Miriam’s life at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 22 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will be in East Fairview Brethren Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *