Miriam U. Miller, 91, Warwick Twp. H.S. grad, worked at Sperry NH, was a great friend to many
Miriam U. Miller, 91, formerly of Greenview Terrace, Lancaster, passed away at Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
She was born in Rapho Township to the late John H. Ulrich Sr. and Ellen M. (Strickler) Ulrich. Her husband, Melvin R. Miller, died in 1997.
A 1946 graduate of Warwick Township High School, Aunt Mim was a great friend to many people, and everyone loved her. She worked as a secretary and accountant for Sperry New Holland for 37 years before retiring in 1985.
The last of her immediate family, Aunt Mim was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and three sisters.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and their children.
A visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of Miriam’s life at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 22 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will be in East Fairview Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Eric E. Houchin, 42, Warwick grad, owned My Labor and Moving, loved the beach, car shows
Eric E. Houchin, 42, of Lititz, passed away on Feb....
-
Jack Allen McCain, 58, Warwick grad, worked in customer service, Ohio State football fan
Jack Allen McCain, 58, of Galloway, Ohio, departed this life...
-
William Patrick Kendig, 54, Lancaster Country Club maintenance worker, Harley enthusiast
William Patrick Kendig, 54, of Lititz and formerly of Strasburg,...
-
Etta B. Brubaker Holsinger, 88, Doneckers seamstress, UPMC Pinnacle volunteer, Lioness, choir singer
Etta B. Brubaker Holsinger, 88, of Ephrata, and formerly of...
-
Richard Hart Gochnaur, 69, PaANG vet, retired parole officer, loved doo-wop music, PSU fan
Richard “Rick” Gochnaur, 69, of Lititz, died peacefully Monday, Feb....
-
M. Ross Evans, 93, LHS grad, WWII vet, U.S.O performer, teacher, Bob Wagner Band member
M. Ross Evans of Dover, Del., gained his heavenly wings...
-
Angel M. DeJesus Sr., 89, Korea vet, Warner Lambert worker, Open Door Mission pastor
Pastor Angel M. DeJesus Sr., 89, of Manheim, went home...
-
Eric E. Houchin, 42, Warwick grad, owned My Labor and Moving, loved the beach, car shows
Eric E. Houchin, 42, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Jack Allen McCain, 58, Warwick grad, worked in customer service, Ohio State football fan
Jack Allen McCain, 58, of Galloway, Ohio, departed this...
-
William Patrick Kendig, 54, Lancaster Country Club maintenance worker, Harley enthusiast
William Patrick Kendig, 54, of Lititz and formerly of...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Tia Leap says:
-
Jaime Craig says:
-
Leslie and Dennis Rafaniello says: