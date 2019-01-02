Home   >   Obituaries   >   Miriam M. Graveno, 75, in-home daycare provider, liked games, collected salt and pepper shakers

Miriam M. Graveno, 75, of Lititz, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Born in Ironville, she was the daughter of the late Elam and Anna Brubaker Musser. She was the loving wife of the late Arthur Graveno Jr., who died in 2017.

Miriam was a daycare provider at her home for 38 years. Her interests included playing games, collecting salt and pepper shakers, and she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are three children: Shirley Shank of New Providence; Barry, husband of Ann Graveno of The Poconos; and Sharon, wife of Timothy Cox of Quarryville; four grandchildren: Heidi, wife of Jayson Heim; Brad Shank; Nicole, wife of William Nieves; and Heather Shultz-Bruce; five great-grandchildren: Colt, Piper, Amaz, Madelyn and Cailyn; and a sister: Ada Bard of Peach Bottom.

She was preceded in death by a sister: Rachel Dyer.

Services were held Dec. 29 at Buch Funeral Home, Lititz. Interment was in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

