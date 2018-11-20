Miriam M. Aldinger, 90, worked at Masonic Village, active with Swatara Hill COB, BV volunteer
Miriam M. Aldinger, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
Born Nov. 6, 1928 in Middletown, she was one of 13 children born to the late Jacob S. and Sarah Alice Long Messick.
Miriam married R. Emmert Aldinger Nov. 28, 1946. He preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 1995. She was blessed with three children: Dr. Ralph Aldinger, husband of Debbie, of Belleville; Martha Wess of Harrisburg; and Marilyn Rehkugler, wife of Paul-Gene, of Elizabethtown.
Miriam was a member of Swatara Hill Church of the Brethren where she was elected lifetime deaconess at age 23, taught Sunday school and Bible school, directed the adult choir, served as chorister, told children’s stories during worship services, and served on many committees. She also attended Conewago Church of the Brethren.
Prior to retiring in 1996, she was employed by Masonic Village for 36 years, her last 25 years as an activity therapist. She was a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter No. 407, in Elizabethtown. She also served on the Grand Chapter Sessions Committee and held many Grand Chapter appointments. Miriam was also involved with Job’s Daughters as Associate Bethel Guardian, Bethel Chapter No. 15, in Elizabethtown and as Associate Grand Guardian for the state of PA International Order of Job’s Daughters.
Prior to moving to Masonic Village, was a resident at Brethren Village for 21 years during which time she was a very active volunteer.
In addition to her three children and spouses, she is survived by five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two siblings: Mahlon Messick, husband of Helen, of Elizabethtown; and Mildred Risser of Summerville, S.C.
She was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Marie Myers, Mattilee Dagen, Margaret Zell, Marvin, Miller, Milford, Melvin, Marlin, Merville, and Mylin Messick; and 10 foster siblings.
Services were held Nov. 18 at Swatara Hill Church of the Brethren, Middletown, with Rev. Bill Wink officiating. Interment followed in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made to Swatara Hill Church of the Brethren, 2943 East Harrisburg Pike, Middletown, PA 17057
To express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Spence Funeral Services, Manheim, was entrusted with the arrangements.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
A very special Christmas weekend Dec. 7-9
It’s that time of year again! It’s Christmas time in...
-
A hotel that ‘Rocks you to Sleep’
Lancaster County has long been viewed–some say stigmatized–as a tourist...
-
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, Manheim H.S. grad, legal secretary at Young & Young, avid reader
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 22, 2018
Audrey E. Rutt, 71, of Elizabethtown, went home to be...
-
Miriam M. Aldinger, 90, worked at Masonic Village, active with Swatara Hill COB, BV volunteer
Miriam M. Aldinger, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on...
-
A. Lorraine Dagen, 95, Rothsville H.S. grad, avid Lititz community volunteer, devoted to family
A. Lorraine Dagen, 95, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday,...
-
Robert A. Schroeder, 49, worked at Graham Engineering, championship football player, coach
Robert A. Schroeder, 49, of Lititz, and formerly of Northampton,...
-
A very special Christmas weekend Dec. 7-9
It’s that time of year again! It’s Christmas time...
-
A hotel that ‘Rocks you to Sleep’
Lancaster County has long been viewed–some say stigmatized–as a...
-
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, Manheim H.S. grad, legal secretary at Young & Young, avid reader
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, of Manheim, passed away peacefully...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
-
Joni Boyer says:
-
Jesse and Kathleen Bradley says: