Miriam Gehman Harnish, 95, active at Calvary Church, helped with husband’s businesses, fantastic cook
Miriam Gehman Harnish, 95, of Manheim, formerly of East Lampeter Township, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 25, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Eby E. and Hattie L. Witmer Gehman. She was married to the late Adam L. “Pete” Harnish. They had celebrated 71 years of marriage on March 14, 2013, before his death on Aug. 14, 2013.
She was a long-time member of Calvary Church, and in earlier years she assisted in the nursery and she also helped to serve meals during the missionary conference held each year.
She assisted her husband in his business endeavors on the poultry farm, and then in his real estate brokerage. She did this all while serving and lovingly caring for her family. She was a wonderful cook and served up delicious meals. Her expertise with preparing the wild game brought home by her husband was worthy of awards.
She always thought of others before herself, and always had time to listen and care about the lives of others. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed the company of dogs. She lived with her daughter for the past six years and during that time gave lots of loving to Molly, their mini schnauzer.
She had an excellent memory and knew everyone’s birth date and could recall many of her life’s experiences. She was considered the family historian. She enjoyed sharing memories of her trips to Switzerland and the Caribbean.
She is survived by a daughter: Betty Garber Stewart, wife of Mike Stewart; four grandsons and their wives: Kirk and Debbie Harnish, Craig and Nina Harnish, Jay and Karen Garber, and Kerry and Heather Garber; 10 great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Caleb, Adam, Mary and Isaac Harnish; and Christopher, Jonathan, Haley, Garrett, and Colton Garber; and one great-great grandson: Cohen Brenner.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by infant twin siblings: Ruth and Robert Gehman; two sons: Bill and Larry; one daughter: Sharon; and a daughter-in-law: Judy.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In her memory, consider giving to Calvary Church, Global Ministries.
Arrangements by Furman Home for Funerals, Leola. Condolences may be shared at FurmanFuneralHome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Holiday Home Tour is Dec. 8
The Women’s Club of Manheim’s annual Holiday Home Tour will...
-
Norman S. Lannigan Sr., 96, WWII vet, electrician, PSU fan, enjoyed his family, birdwatching
Norman S. Lannigan, Sr., 96 of Lititz, died peacefully, with...
-
George B. Lewis, 93, MCHS grad, WWII vet, Wyeth worker, chicken farmer, EFCH member
George B. Lewis, 93, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Nov. 17,...
-
Donna I. Kachel, 80, taught Sunday school at Grace Church, an avid volunteer with a servant’s heart
Donna I. Kachel, 80, of Lititz, in the presence of...
-
Louis H. Hoober, 97, farmer, founded Skee-Craft Boat Co., fire co. volunteer, school board member
Louis H. Hoober, 97, of Lititz, and formerly of New...
-
Miriam Gehman Harnish, 95, active at Calvary Church, helped with husband’s businesses, fantastic cook
Miriam Gehman Harnish, 95, of Manheim, formerly of East Lampeter...
-
Kenneth E. Graybill, 89, long-time trucker, active Lititz COB member, enjoyed winter sports
Kenneth E. “Ken” Graybill, 89, of Lititz, passed on to...
-
Holiday Home Tour is Dec. 8
The Women’s Club of Manheim’s annual Holiday Home Tour...
-
Norman S. Lannigan Sr., 96, WWII vet, electrician, PSU fan, enjoyed his family, birdwatching
Norman S. Lannigan, Sr., 96 of Lititz, died peacefully,...
-
George B. Lewis, 93, MCHS grad, WWII vet, Wyeth worker, chicken farmer, EFCH member
George B. Lewis, 93, of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, Nov....
-
Zoning board approves dog breeding kennel
A very quiet “boo” could be heard when the...
- October 16, 2019
- 9
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Scott Shaub says:
-
Regina Goldstein says:
-
Kevin Campbell says: