Millard P. Eppig, 81, Army vet, Zausner Foods retiree, Little League coach, avid card player

Millard P. Eppig, 81, of St. John’s Herr Estate, Columbia, passed away Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, at Luther Acres in Lititz.

Born in Baltimore, Md., he was a son of the late Frank J. and Emma C. (Miller) Eppig, and the beloved husband of JoAnne (Farley) Eppig, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.

Millard was a 1954 graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army from 1958-1960. Earlier in life, he worked for American Oil in Baltimore; United Stationers in Forest Park, Ill.; Agape Ministries in Lititz; and more recently for Zausner Foods in New Holland, from where he retired in 2001.

Always an active member of his community, Millard was involved with Cub Scouts, assisted with the Warwick Band Parents Association, and coached Little League baseball. He also became very involved at St. John’s Herr Estate, having served as former president, vice president, and financial secretary of the residents council; was a member of the welcome, marketing, and food committees; and managed the resident corner store for four years.

He was a member of Calvary Church for more than 25 years, where he served as an usher and on the communion team. Millard enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle and poker, researching genealogy, playing Wii bowling, and was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan.

In addition to his wife, Millard is survived by two sons: Millard P. Eppig Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Lititz; and William K. Eppig and his wife, Julie, of Mechanicsburg; and a daughter: Joyce C. Gerhart of Lititz. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Paul, Erikk, Kristen, Lauren, Christopher, Erin, Rhonda, Ann, and Becky; 12 great-grandchildren; two nephews; and four nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers: Kenneth C. Eppig and Franklin J. Eppig; and his son-in-law: Kevin R. Gerhart.

Graveside services for Millard were held Nov. 22 at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, Middle River, Md. A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Herr Estate at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Millard’s memory may be made to St. John’s Herr Estate Benevolent Fund, c/o Luthercare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA.

