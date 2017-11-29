Mildred V. Kistler Hauck, 100, Moravian Manor resident

Mildred V. Kistler Hauck, of Lititz, entered into rest at Moravian Manor on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 in her 100th year.

She was born in Paradise Township on Oct. 15, 1918.

Mildred is survived by two sons: Luther B. Kistler Jr. (Esther) of Quarryville, Ronald E. Kistler (Cindy) of Mount Joy; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death is her first husband: the late Luther B. Kistler Sr.; and her second husband: the late Miles R. Hauck; two daughters: Joyce A. Lowery, Sandra L. Nissly; and a great-grandson: Daniel Fieni.

Graveside services were held Nov. 28 at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Mildred’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.

