Mildred S. Gerlach, 91, WWII USO performer, Warner Lambert accountant, genealogist
Mildred S. Gerlach, 91, of Lititz passed away Sunday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Luther Acres.
Born on April 7, 1926 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Morton) Steger. She was the wife of the late Charles J. Gerlach, who passed away in 1998.
She trained as a dancer at a very young age, and during World War II, Mildred left school and joined the USO to entertain our troops abroad. During that time she had the very special opportunity to meet Eleanor Roosevelt and perform with Donald O’Connor. She returned to New York and married her husband.
Mildred spent most of her career at Warner Lambert in Lititz as a cost accountant. She enjoyed genealogy research, ceramics, crocheting, and most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son: Rick Gerlach, husband of Michelle of Manheim; a grandson: Chris Gerlach, husband of Elizabeth of Ephrata; granddaughter: Bri Simms, wife of Billy of Lancaster; great-granddaughter: Lexi Stengel; and great-grandson: William Olena.
She was preceded in death by a brother: Robert Steger; sister: Ella Steger; and great-grandson: Casey Gerlach.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mildred’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
