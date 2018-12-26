Home   >   Obituaries   >   Michael W. Sandbrook, 72, Lehigh Portland Cement worker, athlete and coach, passionate about his family

December 26, 2018

Michael W. Sandbrook, 72, of Manheim, and formerly of Saugerties, N.Y., died peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Richard T. and Marguerite Perkins Sandbrook. Michael was the loving husband of Kay L. Miller Sandbrook, and they observed their 50th wedding anniversary in August of this year.

For over 24 years Michael worked as a supervisor for the Lehigh Portland Cement Company, Allentown. He was an avid sportsman throughout the years, playing or coaching a variety of sports as well as hunting and golfing. His life-long passion was his family, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he adored.

Surviving in addition to his wife: Kay; is a son: Douglas, husband of Debra Sandbrook of Baldwinsville, N.Y.; two grandchildren: David, husband of Ashley Sandbrook; Danielle, wife of Todd Fiel; and two great-great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Sandbrook and Parker Fiel.

Relativesand friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, at St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 N. Oak St., Manheim, on Thursday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m., with the Reverend Father Stephen D. Weitzel as celebrant. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday morning, Dec. 27, from 10 10:45 a.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Fairview Cemetery, Catasauqua.

Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent in Michael’s memory to: Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125; or American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.

