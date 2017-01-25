Home   >   Obituaries   >   Merritt J. Hause, 96, WWII vet, Philadelphia School District carpenter, craftsman woodworker

Merritt J. Hause, 96, WWII vet, Philadelphia School District carpenter, craftsman woodworker

Merritt J. Hause, 96, of Lititz, and formerly of Philadelphia, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at Luther Acres Retirement Community.

Born in Roemersville, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Harriet Barnes Hause. Merritt was the loving husband of the late Barbara Matas Hause who died in April 2012.

Merritt retired as a carpenter for the Philadelphia School District. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and was a Purple Heart recipient. Merritt was a proud Marine and lived his life by the themes of the Marine Hymn. Throughout his life Merritt was passionately involved with many veterans’ organizations.

He was a member of the Palestine Roxborough Masonic Lodge, and actively attended services at the Luther Acres Chapel. In his early years, he loved to go hunting with close friends and family in the Pocono Mountains areas. Merritt was a craftsman woodworker, and he used his talents over the years to help with special projects for his family.

Surviving are two daughters: Donna L. Mould of Lancaster; Barbara A., wife of Joel Granick, of Burlington, Wisc.; three grandchildren: Christopher, Jennifer, Holly; and six great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is a granddaughter: Kimberly Fulton; a twin brother: Melvin Hause; and a son-in-law: Howard F. Mould.

Services were held Jan. 20 at the Luther Acres Chapel, Lititz. Interment was in White Marsh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent in Merritt’s memory to Luthercare, 600 E. Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.

To send the family online condolences, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

