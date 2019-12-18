Melvin M. Martzall, 87, Hahnstown UZ Church and WSM pastor, parts dealer, enjoyed puzzles
Rev. Melvin M. Martzall, 87, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Maple Farms, Akron.
He was born in Lincoln to the late Harry and Elsie (Mohler) Martzall, and was the husband of the late Marian (Burkhart) Martzall, who passed away in 2005.
Melvin was a minister, serving at Haack’s UZ Church, Newmanstown, from 1972 to 1980; Hahnstown UZ Church, Ephrata, from 1982 to 1991; and lastly, he was a chaplain at Water Street Mission for 10 years. He also sold wholesale truck and auto parts to various dealers. He enjoyed volunteering at Ephrata Manor, reading and word puzzles.
He is survived by a daughter: Shirley Ann Martzall of Tucson, Ariz.; and a son: Donald E., husband of Elizabeth (Friant) Martzall of Reinholds; four grandchildren: Ben, Abby and Nate Martzall; and Stetson Tessay.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers: Nathan Martzall, Mark Martzall; and a sister: Martha Redcay.
A viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m., at the Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Melvin’s memory may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, 17603; or Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Warrior girls remain undefeated
Historically, Warwick’s swimmers have always competed very well in their...
-
A Liederkranz Christmas
Lancaster Liederkranz’s fourth annual Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 8 featured German...
-
Italian-American holiday tradition
It’s all about Christmas Eve Second and third generation Americans...
-
Meet Nicha, LBPD’s new K-9 officer
She’s beautiful, sleek, and a rising star in Lititz. The...
-
♫ Sounds of the season ♪
The music departments of Warwick High School and Warwick Middle...
-
A Liederkranz Christmas
Lancaster Liederkranz’s fourth annual Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 8 featured German...
-
Nancy K. Mastros, 91, Salem UMC member, had great sense of humor, loved her family
Nancy K. Mastros, 91, of Manheim, passed away Sunday, Dec....
-
Warrior girls remain undefeated
Historically, Warwick’s swimmers have always competed very well in...
-
A Liederkranz Christmas
Lancaster Liederkranz’s fourth annual Christkindlmarkt on Dec. 8 featured...
-
Italian-American holiday tradition
It’s all about Christmas Eve Second and third generation...
-
Zoning board approves dog breeding kennel
A very quiet “boo” could be heard when the...
- October 16, 2019
- 9
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
-
-
Shaun King says: