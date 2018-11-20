Megan Sauder Ralston, 31, all-conference field hockey player, first grade teacher, world traveler
Megan Suzanne Noelle Sauder Ralston, 31, of Lititz, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday Nov. 13, 2018.
Born in Lancaster, she was the beloved daughter of John D. and Bonita Heishman Sauder of Lititz. She was married four years on June 28 to John F. Ralston.
Megan attended Manheim Township Elementary and Middle School, was a 2005 graduate of Lancaster Mennonite High School, and a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a master’s degree in teaching in 2011.
She was a member of the VCU field hockey team from 2005 to 2008 and achieved the honor of second team all-conference her junior year. Megan was also a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She was a first grade teacher at NPS (National Presbyterian School) in Washington D.C., and McNair Elementary in Fairfax County. Megan was loved by her students and colleagues. She inherited her love for teaching from her beloved Grandmother Heishman
Megan was building a children’s book library and was currently working on a family cookbook with her sisters. She also enjoyed cooking with her family.
She loved to travel and visited Guatemala, Netherlands, Puerto Rico, France, Bermuda, Bahamas and was baptized in the Jordan River in Israel.
She was always surrounded by love and was a devoted mother to her two-year-old son, Bryce Charles, and she fostered the love for learning in him. John and Megan had a beautiful wedding surrounded by friends and family celebrating their love. John and Megan adored their son, Bryce. They enjoyed many family memories together, especially vacationing in Hilton Head Island, S.C.
The family would like to thank all the friends, doctors and nurses that gave excellent support and care during Megan’s two-year battle with cancer; the University of Virginia, MD Anderson in Houston, Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York, and our home team under Dr. Matthew Brennan at Ann Barshinger Cancer Institute. Also, thank you to Lakewood Church and the Osteen families for their ministry and prayers with Megan, especially Mrs. Dodie Osteen and Miss Anna.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Megan is survived by her son: Bryce Charles Ralston; three siblings: Candance, married to Wendel King of Leola; John Patrick, married to Amy Walters Sauder of Lititz; and Jacquelyn, married to AJ Iannello of Lancaster; a niece: Avery Sauder; and five nephews: Greyson, Dylan, William and Blake King; and John Patrick Sauder Jr.
Preceding her in death are her grandparents: Clarence and Theda Shetter Heishman; and Carl and Betty Lefever Sauder.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster. Private interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. The viewing will be held at the church on Friday, Nov. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Thrive and Grit at Ann Barshinger Cancer Institute – “Megan’s Fund,” a non-profit organization started by Megan and Jacquelyn to support women under 40 years old with early detection, resources, and research. Make contributions at thriveandgrit.org.
To send the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
A very special Christmas weekend Dec. 7-9
It’s that time of year again! It’s Christmas time in...
-
A hotel that ‘Rocks you to Sleep’
Lancaster County has long been viewed–some say stigmatized–as a tourist...
-
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, Manheim H.S. grad, legal secretary at Young & Young, avid reader
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 22, 2018
Audrey E. Rutt, 71, of Elizabethtown, went home to be...
-
Miriam M. Aldinger, 90, worked at Masonic Village, active with Swatara Hill COB, BV volunteer
Miriam M. Aldinger, 90, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on...
-
A. Lorraine Dagen, 95, Rothsville H.S. grad, avid Lititz community volunteer, devoted to family
A. Lorraine Dagen, 95, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday,...
-
Robert A. Schroeder, 49, worked at Graham Engineering, championship football player, coach
Robert A. Schroeder, 49, of Lititz, and formerly of Northampton,...
-
A very special Christmas weekend Dec. 7-9
It’s that time of year again! It’s Christmas time...
-
A hotel that ‘Rocks you to Sleep’
Lancaster County has long been viewed–some say stigmatized–as a...
-
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, Manheim H.S. grad, legal secretary at Young & Young, avid reader
Marilyn F. Fasnacht, 83, of Manheim, passed away peacefully...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
-
Joni Boyer says:
-
Jesse and Kathleen Bradley says: