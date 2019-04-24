Home   >   Obituaries   >   Maxine C. Killingsworth, 85, Lititz homemaker, survived by three daughters

Maxine C. Killingsworth, 85, of Lititz formerly of Stasburg, died Saturday, April 20, 2019.

She was a homemaker and the wife of the late Robert F. Killingsworth.

She is survived by three daughters; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a brother.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 26, at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. Friends may call from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

