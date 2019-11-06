Max P. Hausmann, 95, Moravian Manor resident, born in Switzerland, survived by two children

Max P. Hausmann, 95, of Moravian Manor, Lititz, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Born in Zurich, Switzerland, he was the loving husband of the late Elisabeth I. “Lisette” Hausmann, who died in 2015.

Max is survived by his two children: Mark Hausmann and Michelle Dandreano, both of New York; and two grandsons: Brian and Brandon.

Memorial services for Max will be held in New York at a later date.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.