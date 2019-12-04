Matilda Joan Marrash, 95, sang professionally as Lee Forrest, opened for Martin and Lewis
Matilda Joan Marrash, 95, of Manheim, went to meet her husband in heaven on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019.
Born in Chicago, Ill., she was the daughter of the late James and Mary Barone. She was the beloved wife of John Marrash, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage prior to his passing Feb. 17, 2015.
She was an active member of St. Richard Catholic Church for seven years. In her younger years she was a professional singer known as “Lee Forrest,” and one of the highlights of her career was she performed the opening act for Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis. She also performed in many clubs in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and the New Jersey Shore. Matilda also worked as a secretary for food service for Ridley Township School District, and also for Fidelity Bank for 5 years.
Surviving is a sister: Marie Smith; and many nieces and nephews in Chicago, California, Delaware, Hazelton, Wilkes-Barre, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Lucille Paul.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Dec. 3 at Pleasant View Retirement Community’s Hoffer Auditorium, Manheim. She was interred at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre.
The family would like to express their thanks to Pleasant View Retirement Community and Compassus Hospice for their compassion and loving care.
Please omit flowers, contributions in Matilda’s memory may be sent to Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
