Mary Viola Lykens, 90, Northtech worker, long-time volunteer, enjoyed traveling, had a great smile

Webber Electric, Inc.: Serving All Your Electrical Needs When it comes to electrical services, the name to know... Posted September 19, 2018

The Log Cabin Welcomes Fall in the Forest There is something almost magical about The Log Cabin. As... Posted September 19, 2018

Carole Warfield Michael, Worked at Luther Acres, Wertsch Vision, enjoyed photography, baking Carole Warfield (Neff) Michael, of Lititz, passed away on Sept.... Posted September 19, 2018

Anna Mary Bowman, 97, Rothsville H.S. grad, taught Sunday school at Jerusalem Lutheran Anna Mary Bowman, 97, of Lititz, went home to be... Posted September 19, 2018

Regina M. Scott, Lititz, member of St. James Catholic Church, one of 13 siblings Regina M. Scott (née Adair), of Lititz, and West Cape... Posted September 19, 2018

Clayton W. Shutt, 92, WWII vet, Raybestos worker, volunteered in Manheim and Lititz Clayton W. Shutt, 92, of Manheim, passed away at his... Posted September 19, 2018