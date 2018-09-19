Mary Viola Lykens, 90, Northtech worker, long-time volunteer, enjoyed traveling, had a great smile
Mary Viola Lykens, 90, of Lititz, formerly of Morrisville, passed away on Sept. 7, 2018 at her home with her family by her side.
Mary loved being active and independent. She started in the workforce in her teenage years and worked until she was 84 years old. She was employed by Lit Brothers, Woolworth’s, Cartex, and, most recently, Northtech. In her early years, Mary was a volunteer for the Ladies Auxiliary for the Volunteer Fire Department in Morrisville, and, until a year ago, she assisted her daughter as a volunteer once monthly at Hershey Medical Center Cancer Institute.
Mary liked being on the go, whether it was to go shopping or to see live shows at the theater. She cherished her friends and family most of all. Mary would often get together with her friends to go bowling and play cards. She also enjoyed traveling, and would go on bus trips and road trips with her friends and family to places like Montreal, Quebec, Niagara Falls, and Washington, D.C. Mary very fondly remembered a trip with her daughter and grandchildren to Missouri where they explored the historic Laura Ingalls Wilder Homestead and Branson. Mary loved most when all her family could get together, like they did for her surprise 90th birthday celebration earlier this year. When Mary smiled, she lit up a room and the room was brightest when she had those she loved close to her.
Mary is survived by her sister: Jean Hoover; her children: Terry Lykens (Sandy) and Carol Murphy (Bill); grandchildren: Nicole and Jonathan Lykens, and Caitlin and Alex Murphy; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Harry Lykens; and her siblings: Bob Flood, Kenneth Flood, Shirley Flood, Jerry Flood, and Tim Flood.
A celebration of life was held Sept. 15 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care at 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.
