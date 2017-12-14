Mary A. Stefanick, 66, Dutch Indoor Village manager, Disney collector, online gamer
Mary A. Stefanick, 66, of Lancaster, formerly of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2017, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.
Born in Morganville, N.J., she was the daughter of the late James and Annaliese (Storch) Furey. Mary was the loving wife of 42 years to George Stefanick.
Mary was the manager of Dutch Indoor Village. She also worked at Kay Jewelers. She enjoyed collecting Department 56 and Disney items. Mary also loved to play online games.
Surviving in addition to her husband, George, are sons: George Stefanick, husband of Julie; and Derek Stefanick, companion of Kim; seven grandchildren: Kersten, Kobe, Tanner, Heather, Autumn, Zachary, and Joseph; four great-grandchildren; siblings: Patty, Shirley, Billy, Mike, and Steve.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., with a memorial service to begin at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 23, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Mary will be laid to rest at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
To send online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz, assisted Mary’s family with the arrangements.
-
