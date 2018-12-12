Mary S. Miller, 101, active at Ruhl’s UMC, worked at Mount Hope Dunkard Brethren Home
Mary S. Miller, 101, of Manheim, passed away into a new home in Heaven with her Savior on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Pleasant View Retirement Community.
Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late John and Amelia Gibble Sauble. She was the loving wife of Cleo Miller, who died in 1973.
Mary was a member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church for over 80 years where she was active in the church choir, sewing circle, and helped in the kitchen. Mary was also a member of the Mastersonville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Before retirement she was a nurse’s assistant at the Mount Hope Dunkard Brethren Home. Mary enjoyed reading, working outdoors, volunteering, going to public auctions and spending time with her beloved friends and family especially her special caregiver and granddaughter, Kelly Shelly.
Surviving is a daughter: Lois, wife of Nolan King, of Urbana, Ohio; five grandchildren: Kelly, wife of Dennis Shelly of Manheim; Melissa, wife of Tom Bonifield; Kurt, husband of Becky King; Suzanne, wife of Geoff Hillman; Amy, wife of Tim Yoder, all of Ohio; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, is a son: Howard S. Miller; a daughter-in-law: Nancy Miller; three brothers: Claude, Paul and Martin Sauble; two sisters, Grace Bradley and Earla Geib; and a great-granddaughter: Lauren King.
Services were held Dec. 9 at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim. Interment was in the adjoining church cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Mary’s name to Gideons International, P.O. Box 194, Manheim, PA 17545.
To send an online condolence, visit buchfuneral.com. Arrangements by Buch Funeral Home, Manheim.
