Mary S. Heistand, 100, homemaker, Red Cross volunteer, enjoyed singing, making baby quilts

Mary S. Heistand, 100, of Manheim, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday morning, April 22, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community following a brief illness.

Born in East Lampeter Township, she was the daughter of the late Henry E. and Ursula Burkhart Siegrist. She was the wife of the late Martin B. Heistand for 63 years, prior to his passing in October 2004.

A homemaker, Mary was a faithful member of Rissers Mennonite Church, where she was active with the sewing circle and taught Sunday school in the primary department. She also volunteered with the Red Cross at Lancaster General Hospital for 20 years. Mary enjoyed singing, playing the harmonica, and gardening. She also enjoyed cross stitching and created baby quilts for her great-grandchildren. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by three children: George D., husband of Sandra L. Collins Heistand, of Bainbridge; Elsie A., wife of Jay E. Witmer, of Lancaster; and J. Lester, husband of Elizabeth K. Kreider Heistand, of Manheim; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Twila Jane Heistand; and nine siblings: Elmer, J. Henry, Jacob, James, and Abram Siegrist and Frances Harnish, Emma Ebersole, Esther Deiter, and Grace Shultz.

Services were held April 27 at Rissers Mennonite Church, Elizabethtown, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to the benevolent fund of Rissers Mennonite Church, 8360 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

To view a webcast of the service or to express a condolence with the family, visit spencefuneralservices.com. Arrangements by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim.