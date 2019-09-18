Mary Jane Glatfelter, 95, Manheim Twp. School Dist. retiree, enjoyed camping, entertaining guests

Mary Jane (Eitnier) Glatfelter, 95, of Manheim, passed away Sept. 10, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Alice and Clarence Hogendobler.

Mary Jane retired from the Manheim Township School District. She enjoyed camping and was a member of the Fiddlers Green Camping Club for many years. She was also a member of the James Buchanan Eastern Star Chapter 315. Mary Jane enjoyed her time entertaining family and friends around her swimming pool.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years: Robert J. Glatfelter; her infant daughter: Sandy; and her son: James R. Glatfelter.

Mary Jane will be dearly missed by her family. She is survived by her daughter: Mary Alice Wright, married to Robert M. Wright of Naperville, Ill.; and daughter-in-law: Betty Bollinger of Lancaster; four grandchildren: Jason and Joel Treier; Cory Wright, married to Jen Wright; and Kari Orrender; six great-grandchildren: David and Ryan Wright; Kami Law, married to Jeff Law; Kassidy and Kolton Orrender; and Kelsey Munster; and her great-great-grandson: Nathan Law.

Private funeral services and interment will be at the convenience of the family.

The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial remembrances may be made to Pleasant View Retirement Benevolent Care Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim PA 17545.

Visit Mary Jane’s memorial page at TheGroffs.com. Arrangements by Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, Lancaster.