Mary Jane Freeman, 77, Serta Mattress supervisor, seamstress, enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, travel
Mary Jane Freeman, 77, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
She was the wife of Thomas R. Freeman, with whom she celebrated 41 years of marriage this past Oct. 1. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Mary Elizabeth Gockley Albert.
Mary Jane had worked for nearly 40 years for Serta Mattress of Lancaster, retiring in 2001 as the supervisor of the sewing department. Prior to this as well as after her retirement, she worked at several other sewing businesses in Lancaster County.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Rothsville. Mary Jane enjoyed quilting, sewing, birdwatching, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family at the family cabin in Sullivan County.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Emlyn J., married to Julie Williams of Penryn; Hilda Williams King, married to Rodney King of Gordonville; Marvin J. Williams of Lititz, and Cynthia A. married to Robert Schnupp of Drumore; six grandchildren: Robert C., Jessica A., Mark A., and Matthew S. Schnupp, Sarah N. Williams Scholl, and Hunter J. Williams; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Melvin Albert, companion of Cathy Snavely of Mount Joy; and Robert married to Julie Albert of California; and sisters: Ruth Strickler of Brownstown, and Lois Lynn and Doris Schatz, both of Mount Joy.
She was preceded in death by her sisters: Miriam Gockley, Carol Ann Albert, and Rhoda Strickler; and brothers: Lloyd and Marvin Albert.
Services were held Jan. 15 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment was in Millport Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mary Jane’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org.
To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements under the care of Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Erickson Reaches rare air
Bowls 821 series against CV Whether he’s bowling a...
-
Michael scores 18 to help MC girls beat Garden Spot
Lady Barons then suffer loss to Solanco A troubling trend...
-
Warriors clinch L-L playoff berth with win over Lebanon
Leading by 12 points at the half, Warwick was in...
-
Mary W. Becker, 83, teacher at John Beck, enjoyed scrapbooking, travel, helping others
Mary W. Becker, 83, of Akron, passed away peacefully Wednesday,...
-
Mary Jane Freeman, 77, Serta Mattress supervisor, seamstress, enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, travel
Mary Jane Freeman, 77, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday,...
-
Thelma J. Steffy, 93, nurse, manager at Steffy medical practice, held famous Sunday suppers
Thelma J. Steffy, 93, of Lititz, and formerly a longtime...
-
Dorothy E. Heilig, 100, Heilig Funeral Home co-owner, traveler, very active in the Mount Joy community
Dorothy E. (Moedinger) Heilig, 100, formerly of Mount Joy, died...
-
Erickson Reaches rare air
Bowls 821 series against CV Whether he’s bowling...
-
Michael scores 18 to help MC girls beat Garden Spot
Lady Barons then suffer loss to Solanco A troubling...
-
Warriors clinch L-L playoff berth with win over Lebanon
Leading by 12 points at the half, Warwick was...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Lerlene Moss-Walcott says:
-
Cindy (Mask) Klaassen says:
-
Lisa Feerrar says: