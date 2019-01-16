Home   >   Obituaries   >   Mary Jane Freeman, 77, Serta Mattress supervisor, seamstress, enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, travel

Mary Jane Freeman, 77, Serta Mattress supervisor, seamstress, enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, travel

Mary Jane Freeman, 77, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

She was the wife of Thomas R. Freeman, with whom she celebrated 41 years of marriage this past Oct. 1. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Mary Elizabeth Gockley Albert.

Mary Jane had worked for nearly 40 years for Serta Mattress of Lancaster, retiring in 2001 as the supervisor of the sewing department. Prior to this as well as after her retirement, she worked at several other sewing businesses in Lancaster County.

She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church in Rothsville. Mary Jane enjoyed quilting, sewing, birdwatching, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family at the family cabin in Sullivan County.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Emlyn J., married to Julie Williams of Penryn; Hilda Williams King, married to Rodney King of Gordonville; Marvin J. Williams of Lititz, and Cynthia A. married to Robert Schnupp of Drumore; six grandchildren: Robert C., Jessica A., Mark A., and Matthew S. Schnupp, Sarah N. Williams Scholl, and Hunter J. Williams; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers: Melvin Albert, companion of Cathy Snavely of Mount Joy; and Robert married to Julie Albert of California; and sisters: Ruth Strickler of Brownstown, and Lois Lynn and Doris Schatz, both of Mount Joy.

She was preceded in death by her sisters: Miriam Gockley, Carol Ann Albert, and Rhoda Strickler; and brothers: Lloyd and Marvin Albert.

Services were held Jan. 15 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz. Interment was in Millport Mennonite Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mary Jane’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org.

To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements under the care of Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.

