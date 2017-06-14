Home   >   Obituaries   >   Mary Elizabeth McCaskey, Worked for The Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse, music lover, avid traveler

Mary Elizabeth McCaskey, Worked for The Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse, music lover, avid traveler

By on June 14, 2017

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” McCaskey, of Lititz, formerly of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Moravian Manor on Friday, June 9, 2017.

Born Oct. 27, 1919 in Sunbury, she was the daughter of the late WJB Smith and Estella Doster Smith. Her family relocated to Lancaster in 1933.

Betty graduated from Stevens High School for Girls, where she served as class president as a junior. She was employed as a secretary at Eshelman and Sons in Lancaster.

In 1942, Betty married Thomas McCaskey, who preceded her in death in 1994. Tom and Betty had two sons: Philip, husband of Mary Lou McCaskey, of Mission Viejo, Calif.; and Kevin, husband of Susan F. McCaskey, of Lancaster. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren: Kyna, Brendan, Claire and Libby; and great-grandsons: Rudy and Joaquin. Additionally, she will be missed by many friends, former coworkers, and nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her two sisters: Sally Martin and Alice Egan.

Betty enjoyed sports, and was a loyal Phillies and Chicago Bears fan. A lover of music, she had an extensive record collection, and her favorites were Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett. Betty also enjoyed travel, having made trips to California, Hawaii, Ireland, Bermuda, The Caribbean and Key West. In 1972, Betty began working for The Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse, now known as Compass Mark, where she spent a 28-year career as an administrative assistant. During her time with the Council, Betty helped to establish the first chapter of Al-Anon in Lancaster. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, where she served on the vestry and flower guild for many years.

The family would like to thank everyone at Moravian Manor who contributed to Betty’s care and happiness over the last nine years. Additionally, they would like to thank Compassus Hospice Care, who provided comfort to Betty during her final days.

A memorial service will be at Steinman Hall at Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, on Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Compass Mark, 630 Janet Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601; St. John’s Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603; or Compassus Hospice Care, Creekside Crossing IV, 10 Cadillac Drive, Suite 400, Brentwood, TN 37027, in Betty’s memory.

To send the family online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, Lititz, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *