Mary Elizabeth Burnaford, 96, Bell Telephone worker, Brethren Village accompanist, saw the good in people

Mary Elizabeth “Betty “Schwager Burnaford died on Dec. 21, 2016, at the age of 96, at Brethren Village, Lancaster where she was a resident for the past 16 years.

She was the loving mother of six children: Gail Burnaford, Don Burnaford, Lois Hudson, Al Burnaford, Edward Burnaford, and William Burnaford; as well as the proud grandmother of 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

During her residency at the Brethren Village, Betty was well known for her musical contributions. She accompanied two choirs, as well as soloists, and played often in the Brethren Village Chapel concerts and services. Throughout her life, Betty loved music and participated actively as a pianist from her early days in school. She often accompanied her late husband, William Burnaford.

She was the daughter of the late Doris Monie Schwager, a singer, and the late Harry Schwager, a violinist. She was raised by her Aunt Julia Schwager and worked for Bell Telephone Company in Wilkes-Barre before marrying her husband and moving to Lancaster in 1957.

Betty was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Lancaster. She enjoyed playing bridge and thrived on being with people. As one of her grandchildren commented, Betty chose to live her life as “a glass half full.” She saw the good in people, was quick to forgive, and always found the positive in things. Her family was undoubtedly the center of her life. She repeatedly said, “I am blessed.” In fact, all were blessed who knew and loved her.

A memorial service was held Dec. 26 at Brethren Village Chapel, Lancaster.

Betty loved animals, especially dogs, so in lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) at aspca.org; or to Brethren Village.

