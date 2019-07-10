Mary E. ‘Meg’ Spackman, 77, formerly of Lititz, survived by two children, computer industry worker

Mary E. “Meg” Spackman, 77, of Lancaster, and formerly of Centerville, Utah; Roundup, Mont.; and Lititz; died peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Conestoga View.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Hall Spackman.

She had worked in manufacturing of computer parts in Bountiful, Utah.

Surviving is a son: Joseph D., husband of Shannon Krueger of South Ogden, Utah; and a daughter: Gail Dodson-Armstrong of Roundup, Mont. Meg was one of 15 children; surviving are three brothers and six sisters.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lititz, handled the arrangements.