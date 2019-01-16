Home   >   Obituaries   >   Mary E. Bomberger, 90, clerk and church secretary, mother of five, CMC member

Mary E. Bomberger, 90, of Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz, died Jan. 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Bareville, she was the daughter of the late Frank Kreider Book and Mable Burkhart Book Martin, and she was the wife of Luke Rohrer Bomberger. They observed their 69th anniversary on Jan. 7.

She served as a clerk and church secretary. Mary was a member of Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four children: Donald L. Bomberger (Judith Keener), Harrisonburg, Va.; Sue Schrock Faron (Robert), McLean, Va.; Sandra Beth Smoker (Mahlon), Himrod, N.Y.; JoAnn Fay Philbin (the late Paul), Scranton; 20 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a sister: Connie West, Lititz; and a brother: Robert Book (Joan Barge), Lititz.

She was predeceased by her daughter: Marjorie Ann Eberly (J. Lamar), Kingsley; and an infant granddaughter.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Mary’s honor to the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral home & Crematory, Lititz.

