Mary A. Underhill, 83, librarian at Linden Hall, Fulton Theatre archivist, opera and ballet fan

Mary A. Underhill, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown.

Born in Honey Brook, she was the daughter of the late Martin L. and Mary (Edwards) Andes. Mary was the beloved wife of Christopher S. Underhill for over 63 years.

She was known by many as a librarian, working in libraries locally including Linden Hall (five years) and for 15 years worked at archiving records and documents and shows for the Fulton Theatre. Mary was very instrumental in creating the Fulton Theatre Library. Mary served as a member of the Fulton Theatre board for two terms. She was also volunteered at both Linden Hall School and The Fulton Theatre. In her free time, Mary enjoyed the ballet, theatre, the symphony and opera.

In addition to her loving husband: Christopher; Mary is also survived by her children: Jennifer M. Hopson, wife of Todd of West Chester; Peter S. Underhill, husband of Diane of Lancaster; Steven M. Underhill of Massachusetts; Joanna M. Underhill; and Matthew G. Underhill, of Lancaster; her sister: Virginia Peppel, wife of James of Windgap; five grandchildren: Rachel Sheldon, Leia Key, Christopher T. Hopson, Christopher E Underhill, and Zachery Underhill; and two great-grandchildren: Nathan and Samuel Sheldon.

Mary was preceded in death by her brother: George Andes.

A memorial services was held May 28 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, with Pastor Eddie Cameron officiating. Interment followed at Woodward Hill Cemetery in Lancaster.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be sent to the Jeanne Clemson Scholarship Fund, c/o Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., PO Box 1865, Lancaster, PA 17608 (personal checks only, referencing the Jeanne Clemson Fund).

To leave the family an online condolence,visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.