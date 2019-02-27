Home   >   Obituaries   >   Marvin A. Holcombe, 97, WWII vet, railroad brakeman, night watchman at Woodstream, avid golfer

Marvin A. Holcombe, 97, WWII vet, railroad brakeman, night watchman at Woodstream, avid golfer

Marvin A. Holcombe, 97, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Wyomissing Nursing and Rehab Center.

He was born in Courtland, Va., to the late Clifton J. and Gaberial E. (Lankford) Holcombe, and was the husband of the late Dorothy (Hagy) Stuber Holcombe, and his first wife, the late Jimmie Holcombe.

A member of Lititz Church of the Brethren, Marvin was a brakeman for the railroad. After retirement, he was a night watchman at Woodstream and a pizza delivery man for Wild Wings. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. and the Army serving during World War II. He was also an avid golfer until age 92.

Marvin is survived by a daughter: Pam Gavity of New York; two stepsons: Lester, husband of Terry Stuber of Ephrata; Thomas, husband of June Stuber of Schoeneck; two stepdaughters: Rose, wife of Fred Miller of Lititz; Linda, wife of Philip Gladfelter of Schoeneck; a sister: Willis, wife of J. Clifon Barnes of Franklin, Va.; a grandson: James D. Gavity; 11 step-grandchildren; 18 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wives and parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters: Flora Simone, Bonnie Battle, Doris Bradshaw, Dawn H. Wright; and two brothers: Braxton Holcombe, C.J. Holcombe.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 1 at 2:30 p.m. at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Memorial contributions in Marvin’s memory may be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

