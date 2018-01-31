Martin Martin Weaver, 90, Bernville Mennonite Church deacon
Martin Martin Weaver, 90, Womelsdorf, born Dec. 16, 1927, died Jan. 24, 2018, in his residence at Lincoln Christian Home, Lincoln.
He was a member of the Bernville Mennonite Church, where he had served as deacon for many years. He was the son of the late Daniel and Lizzie (Martin) Weaver.
He is survived by one son: Larry, of Womelsdorf; six daughters: Janice, wife of Warren Martin, Montney, B.C.; Julia, Womelsdorf; Debra, wife of Daniel Weaver, Lititz; Kathleen, wife of Paul Siegrist, Wernersville; Jolene, Womelsdorf; and Lucinda, wife of John Siegrist, Sunbury; 36 grandchildren; and 60 great-grandchildren; five sisters: Naomi Weaver; Esther Weaver; Anna Mae Weaver; Martha, wife of Raymond Hoover; Betty, wife of James Martin, all of Lititz.
In addition to his wife, Grace (Horst) Weaver, he was preceded in death by two daughters; a brother: Henry; a sister: Ruth, wife of Ira Landis; and three great-grandchildren.
Services were held Jan. 29 at Bernville Mennonite Church. Please omit flowers.
Clauser Funeral Home, Scheafferstown, is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be posted to clauserfh.com.
