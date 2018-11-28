Martha K. Kready, 93, owned Kready’s Fruit Stand, active at Ruhl’s UMC, devoted to her family
Martha K. Kready, 93, of Manheim, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully surrounded by her four generations of family, on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at the Pleasant View Retirement Community.
Born in Colebrook, she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Mary Kellechner Gibble. Martha was a caring and devoted wife of A. Claude Kready, and they would have observed their 73rd wedding anniversary in December of this year.
For over 40 years and into their 80s, she and her husband were the owners and operators of Kready’s Fruit Stand in Elstonville. She was an active and faithful member of Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim, where she taught Sunday school, was a choir member, and participated in Ruhl’s Sing Out group. She loved to travel. Martha had a life-long passion for her family, she dedicated herself to caring for her husband and children, and showering love on her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter: Linda I., wife of James Kreider of Manheim; a son: Dennis R., husband of Sharon Kready of Lititz; five grandchildren: Faith, wife of John Evans; Heidi, wife of Jonathan Hollinger; Jimmy, husband of Monica Kreider; Charis, wife of Haley Pankratz; and Bonnie Kready; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death is a daughter: Donna Marie Kready; three sisters: Dorothy Ruhl, Pauline Louser, Arlene Ross; and three brothers: Isaac Jr., Joseph, and Harold Gibble.
Services were held Nov. 24 at Ruhl’s United Methodist Church, Manheim. Interment followed in the adjoining church cemetery.
Those desiring may send contributions in Martha’s memory to: Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
To place a condolence online, visit BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.
