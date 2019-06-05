Marlene F. Booth, 84, MCHS grad, Shorenson worker, mother of three, enjoyed gardening

Marlene F. Booth, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at York Hospital WellSpan.

She was born in Manheim to the late Arthur J. and Shirley P. (Collins) Keener, and was the wife of the late Albert E. Booth, who passed away in 2008.

Marlene was a sewing machine operator for Shorenson, Brownstown. She graduated from Manheim Central High School, class of 1953. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, reading and watching NASCAR and golf.

Marlene is survived by a son: Kevin, husband of Linda Booth of Ephrata; a daughter: Kathleen Booth, also of Ephrata; two granddaughters: Melissa, wife of Joshua Sandman; Sara Booth; and three great-grandchildren, Hailey, Anna and Noah.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Keith Booth; and two brothers: Richard and Jay Keener.

Services were held June 4 at Stradling Funeral Home, Akron. Interment took place in the Brownstown Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions in Marlene’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.